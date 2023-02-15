JUST IN
Blast cases: NIA raids 60 locations in South India on Wednesday morning
Business Standard

Delhi: Maximum temperature expected to touch 30 degrees Celsius by Sunday

The capital had on February 10 logged a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the month in two years, according to IMD data

Topics
Delhi weather | Indian Meteorological Department | Delhi-NCR

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Metro, DMRC, Hanuman Mandir
Photo: Shutterstock

Delhi on Wednesday logged a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year, the India Meteorological Department said.

The maximum temperature is predicted to settle around 28 degrees Celsius. The maximum is expected to touch the 30 degrees Celsius mark by Sunday, it said.

Surface winds gusting up to 30 km per hour are predicted during the day.

The capital had on February 10 logged a maximum temperature of 29.7 degrees Celsius, the highest in the month in two years, according to IMD data.

On Tuesday, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 25.9 degrees Celsius, three notches above normal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 10:32 IST

