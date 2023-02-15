JUST IN
PM Modi to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav on Thursday to showcase tribal culture
Biden, Modi discuss importance of US-India strategic technology partnership
Jaishankar, Fiji Deputy PM discuss further advancing India-Fiji ties
India organises exhibition on millets at UN headquarters in New York
Income Tax department's survey on BBC India continues for second day
Narrow escape for passengers as Godavari Express derails near Hyderabad
Developing critical defence components indigenously: DRDO chief Samir Kamat
One ideology or person cannot make or break country: RSS chief Bhagwat
Startup launches drone-delivery of medicines in Kolkata to beat traffic
Allahabad HC issues notice to complainant in Azam Khan's plea, seeks reply
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
PM Modi to inaugurate Aadi Mahotsav on Thursday to showcase tribal culture
icon-arrow-left
Blast cases: NIA raids 60 locations in South India on Wednesday morning
Business Standard

Plea in Kerala HC seeking law to prohibit practice of black magic, sorcery

A bench headed by the Chief Justice S Manikumar which had on Tuesday considered the plea, asked the government what was the reason for the delay in passing such a statute

Topics
Kerala High Court | black magic | Kerala govt

Press Trust of India  |  Kochi 

Kerala High Court, Kerala HC
Kerala High Court | Photo: Wikipedia

A plea has been filed in the Kerala High Court seeking to pass a law to prohibit the practice of black magic, sorcery and inhuman evil practices in the society.

A bench headed by the Chief Justice S Manikumar which had on Tuesday considered the plea, asked the government what was the reason for the delay in passing such a statute.

The court has said that it will further hear the matter after two weeks.

The writ petition filed by Kerala Yukthi Vadhi Sangam, which claims to stand for rationalism, humanism, scientific temper and spirit of inquiry, told the High Court that the state was continuously witnessing some crimes in connection with superstitious beliefs.

"Currently, there are no adequate provisions in the general penal statute to prohibit the same or to be otherwise dealt with...Karnataka and Maharashtra are two states which have passed statutes in this regard," the plea, filed through lawyer P V Jeevesh, said.

The petition sought to consider and take a decision on the recommendation of the law reforms commission report 2019 with regard to the enactment of 'The Kerala Prevention of Eradication of Inhuman Evil Practices, Sorcery and Black Magic Bill-2019'.

It also sought to declare human sacrifice and other inhuman, evil and barbaric practices and black magic, etc, as illegal and to take action against black magic and witchcraft centres in the state.

The plea also sought to declare that films, serials, telefilms having content of superstitious beliefs as illegal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Kerala High Court

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 10:24 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU