Jaishankar, Fiji Deputy PM discuss further advancing India-Fiji ties

External Affairs Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad on Wednesday discussed further advancing India- ties through developmental cooperation.

"Great to meet @FijiGovernment DPM @bimanprasad in Nadi shortly after our meeting in New Delhi. Discussed further advancing our longstanding ties through our development cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted on Wednesday.

Jaishankar on Wednesday inaugurated the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi, .

Fiji's President Ratu Wiliame Maivalili Katonivere was also present at the event.

Jaishankar arrived in Nadi on Tuesday and was welcomed by Fiji Education Minister Aseri Radrodro.

"Bula and Namaste Fiji. The 12th #VishwaHindiSammelan will begin tomorrow in Nadi. Thank Minister of Education Aseri Radrodro for the warm welcome. Look forward to meeting Hindi enthusiasts from all over the world," Jaishankar had tweeted.

At the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan, Jaishankar emphasized promoting the Hindi language across the world.

"In events like World Hindi Conference, it is natural that our focus should be on various aspects of the Hindi language, its global use, and its dissemination. We will discuss issues like the status of Hindi in Fiji, the Pacific region and indentured countries," said Jaishankar.

He said that the era of aping western languages and traditions is over.

"The era when we equated progress & modernity with westernization is behind us. Many such languages and traditions which were suppressed during the colonial era are again raising their voice on the global stage," Jaishankar said.

He said that it is necessary that the world should know about all cultures and societies."In such a situation, it is necessary that the world should know about all the cultures and societies," added EAM Jaishankar.

Jaishankar also thanked the Government of Fiji for organising the 12th Vishwa Hindi Sammelan in Nadi and said that events like this promote a longstanding relationship between the two nations.

"It's a great pleasure to join you all for the inauguration of the 12th World Hindi Conference. I thank the government of Fiji for being our collaborative partner in this regard. It's also an opportunity for many of us to visit Fiji and promote our longstanding relationship," said Jaishankar.

Speaking at the event, Fijian President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere said this forum presents a unique opportunity to celebrate the enduring strength of the historical and special relationship Fiji shares with India.

The World Hindi Conference will be co-hosted by the governments of India and Fiji from February 15-17 in Nadi, Fiji.

