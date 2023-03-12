JUST IN
Former Andhra Pradesh CM Kiran Kumar Reddy resigns from Congress

Reddy had earlier resigned from the Congress in 2014 over the then UPA government's decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and carve out Telangana

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Congress | Indian National Congress

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rahul Gandhi, N Kiran Kumar Reddy

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy has resigned from the Congress.

Reacting to Reddy's resignation, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Manickam Tagore on Sunday said that those who got everything from the party and finished the Andhra Pradesh Congress now leave for the BJP.

Reddy was the last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh.

In a letter dated March 11 and addressed to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Reddy wrote, "Please accept this letter as my resignation from the primary membership of the Indian National Congress."

Reddy had earlier resigned from the Congress in 2014 over the then UPA government's decision to bifurcate Andhra Pradesh and carve out Telangana.

He had floated his own political outfit Jai Samaikyandhra Party but returned to the Congress in 2018.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sun, March 12 2023. 23:05 IST

