Business Standard

Delhi Metro services to begin at 2:30 pm on March 8 on occasion of Holi

Delhi Metro services will begin from 2:30 pm on the day of Holi, officials said on Monday

Topics
Delhi Metro | Holi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

DMRC, Delhi metro
Photo: DMRC twitter

Delhi Metro services will begin from 2:30 pm on the day of Holi, officials said on Monday.

The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of Delhi Metro including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, it said.

Metro feeder bus services will also resume after 2.30 pm on March 8, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 19:17 IST

