Delhi Metro services to begin at 2:30 pm on March 8 on occasion of Holi

services will begin from 2:30 pm on the day of Holi, officials said on Monday.

The festival of colours will be celebrated on March 8.

"On the day of the 'Holi' festival, i.e., March 8, 2023 (Wednesday), metro services will not be available till 14.30 hrs (2:30 PM) on all lines of including Rapid Metro/Airport Express Line," the DMRC said in a statement.

Metro train services will start at 2:30 pm from terminal stations on all lines on that day and will continue normally thereafter, it said.

Metro feeder bus services will also resume after 2.30 pm on March 8, officials said.

