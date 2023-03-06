JUST IN
Artificial Intelligence tool detects Alzheimer's with 90% accuracy: Study
Manish Sisodia to be lodged in central jail number 1 of Tihar jail

Counsel appearing for the central agency said that at this stage, they are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days, they might seek it

Manish Sisodia | Tihar jail | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Manish Sisodia
Manish Sisodia | Photo: Shutterstock

AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia will be lodged in central jail number 1 of the Tihar jail, officials said on Monday.

According to prison officials, Sisodia will be lodged in Jail number 1 after the due formalities.

Asked about Sisodia seeking spectacles, Bhagawad Geeta, a diary and a pen inside the prison, which was also allowed by the court, the official said that they will also see the specific order, if any.

A Delhi court on Monday sent Sisodia to judicial custody till March 20 in the alleged liquor policy scam being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Counsel appearing for the central agency said that at this stage, they are not seeking further CBI remand but in the next 15 days, they might seek it.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, March 06 2023. 19:15 IST

