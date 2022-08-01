JUST IN

Delhi min challenges provision of seeking Centre's approval to visit abroad

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot approached the high court here challenging the provision of seeking prior permission from the Central government for foreign visits by the CM, ministers

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 
Kailash Gahlot
Kailash Gahlot

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Monday approached the high court here challenging the provision of seeking prior permission from the Central government for foreign visits by the chief minister and other ministers of the state.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was recently denied permission for a visit to Singapore.

Gahlot, who is an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader, has sought framing of guidelines and appropriate directions in connection with the power of the Centre to deny or grant permission to elected representatives for their personal and official visits, a lawyer associated with the case said.

Justice Yashwant Varma asked the petitioner to file an additional affidavit to buttress one of the reliefs claimed in the petition relating to permission for personal foreign visits.

Gahlot was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the matter.

The court listed the petition for further hearing on August 22.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 01 2022. 14:24 IST

