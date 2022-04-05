Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill likely to be tabled in RS

The Centre is likely to table on Tuesday 'The Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the to unify three municipal corporations in the national capital.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Bill further to amend the Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, as passed by the Lok Sabha, and be taken into consideration and to be passed.

Last week, the Lok Sabha passed the The Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to unify three municipal corporations in the national capital.

As per the List of Business of the Upper House, the Centre is also likely to table the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in the . Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further for amendment, to be taken into consideration and to be passed.

Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Tripura, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and to be passed by the Upper House.

The discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is also likely to conclude in the with a reply by the minister.

Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one woman member from amongst the MPs of the House to be a member of the Central Supervisory Board, constituted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994.

