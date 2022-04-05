Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill likely to be tabled in RS

-
ALSO READ
Provide funds to Delhi municipal corporations as well: Sisodia to Centre
Bill tabled in Lok Sabha to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi
Lankan Tamil leaders write to Stalin, seek Centre's help for Amendment 13
Bill to merge three Delhi municipal corporations gets cabinet nod
Centre likely to table Constitution Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha
-
The Centre is likely to table on Tuesday 'The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha to unify three municipal corporations in the national capital.
Union Home Minister Amit Shah will move the Bill further to amend the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, as passed by the Lok Sabha, and be taken into consideration and to be passed.
Last week, the Lok Sabha passed the The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to unify three municipal corporations in the national capital.
As per the List of Business of the Upper House, the Centre is also likely to table the Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the Bill further for amendment, to be taken into consideration and to be passed.
Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda to move that the Bill further to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950 for inclusion of certain community in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to Tripura, as passed by the Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and to be passed by the Upper House.
The discussion on the working of the ministry of labour and employment is also likely to conclude in the Rajya Sabha with a reply by the minister.
Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya is to move the motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one woman member from amongst the MPs of the House to be a member of the Central Supervisory Board, constituted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (Prohibition of Sex Selection) Act, 1994.
--IANS
ssb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU