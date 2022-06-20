Delhi Police arrests 3 accused in connection with Moose Wala's killing

-
The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested three persons, including two shooters, in connection with the killing of popular Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, officials said on Monday.
The accused have been identified as Priyavrat alias Fauji (26), a resident of Sonipat in Haryana, Kashish (24), also from the state's Jhajjar district, and Keshav Kumar (29), a resident of Bhatinda in Punjab, they said.
Priyavrat led a team of shooters and was in direct touch with Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar at the time of the incident. He is the main shooter and executioner of the murder, police said.
Brar has claimed responsibility for the killing of the popular singer.
Priyavrat could be seen in a CCTV footage of a petrol pump prior to the incident. He was previously involved in two murder cases and was arrested in 2015 in one of the cases in Sonipat and also wanted in another murder case in Sonipat in 2021, police said.
Kashish was also one of the shooters and was also seen in the CCTV footage. He is wanted in a 2021 murder case in Haryana's Jhajjar, Hthey said.
Kumar was the facilitator and received the shooters just after the shootout in an Alto car. He accompanied the shooters till Mansa on the day of incident, police said, adding that he was previously arrested in a murder case in Bathinda in 2020 and suspected to be involved in other cases of extortion in Punjab.
A large number of arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession, they added.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.
