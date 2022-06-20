CBI apprehends some persons over Rs 3 lakh bribery case at DCGI office

-
The CBI on Monday apprehended some persons at the office of the Drugs Controller General of India in connection with a Rs three lakh alleged bribery case in which the role of Joint Drugs Controller S Eswara Reddy is under scanner, officials said.
The CBI team, after getting inputs about exchange of bribery, allegedly carried out trap operation in which some persons were apprehended, they said.
The searches were conducted as part of this operation, they said.
