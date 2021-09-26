Cyclone Gulab likely to cross Andhra, Odisha coasts by midnight, says IMD

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday informed that ' Gulab' is likely to move westwards and cross north and South Odisha as a cyclonic storm by today midnight.

"Gulab is likely to move nearly westwards and cross north Andhra Pradesh-South Odisha coasts between Kalingapatnam and Gopalpur as a cyclonic storm by midnight today. The landfall process will commence from the evening of today," tweeted the

Earlier in the day, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik chaired a virtual meeting in Delhi to review the preparedness of ' Gulab'.

Addressing the media, Patnaik said, "Today I held a virtual meeting with the chief secretary and district collectors of Odisha to discuss the precautionary measure to be taken against ' Gulab' in the state. There is a total of ten districts which will be affected by the cyclone by today evening."

The had issued a red alert for these states. Ahead of cyclone alerts issued by India Meteorological Department (IMD), Odisha has begun the evacuation drive in the state.

Several Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) teams have been deployed in 11 coastal districts of south Odisha.

