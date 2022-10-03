JUST IN
Delhi Police registers case against PFI under UAPA in Shaheen Bagh

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the banned outfit Popular Front of India under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the banned outfit Popular Front of India under the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) in southeast Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area, an official said on Monday.

The government has imposed a ban on the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates -- Rehab India Foundation (RIF), All India Imams Council (AllC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO) and other organisations as unlawful associations for its alleged terror activities.

The development also comes after Delhi Police's Special Cell unit along with district police conducted raids across six districts in the city last week and nabbed 30 people allegedly linked with PFI.

According to the FIR, the Delhi Police Commissioner Sanjay Arora vide a gazette notification dated September 29, has also declared and notified some addresses in Shaheen Bagh, Abdul Fazal Enclave and Jamia Nagar as being used for the purposes of carrying out unlawful activities of PFI and its associates or affiliates.

"Even after the said proscription and notification, reliable information has been received that certain leaders, members and associates of the referred unlawful associations, in continuation of their unlawful activities, are secretly conspiring to disrupt public order with the ultimate objective of targeting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of India," the FIR stated.

"The leaders, members and associates of the proscribed unlawful association/s are, in continuation of their unlawful activities, conspiring further to cause massive disruption of public order by promoting communal enmity and for the purposes, are mobilizing supporters for spreading incitement at various places of worship," it further stated.

According to police, based on the information, a case under IPC sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups) along with Section 10 of the UAPA has been registered at Shaheen Bagh police station.

In order to unearth the conspiracy, to prevent deterioration of public order and to curb the intended unlawful activities by the leaders, members and associates of the said proscribed organisations. All these matters will be investigated and the culprits will be caught," police stated.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 23:23 IST

