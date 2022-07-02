Man held in Assam under UAPA for 'supporting' Udaipur tailor's killing

-
-
A man was arrested in Assam's Hailakandi district for allegedly supporting the brutal killing of the tailor in Rajasthan's Udaipur, police said.
Samsul Laskar, a resident of Katlicherra area, was arrested for a comment in a social media website, in which he allegedly supported the killing, they said.
Laskar was arrested on Thursday, and a case was filed against him under various sections of the IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act after Hailakandi's Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) president Milan Das filed a police complaint.
Das, in his complaint, accused Laskar of making the comment on a post by a person named Abu Choudhury who demanded capital punishment for the culprits involved in the murder of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor, police said.
Two men, identified as Riaz Akhtari and Ghouse Mohammad, allegedly hacked Kanhaiya Lal to death with a cleaver at his shop in Udaipur on June 28 and posted videos online saying they were avenging an insult to Islam.
They were arrested and the case was transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).
