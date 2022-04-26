Delhi, Punjab govts sign knowledge-sharing agreement for better infra

A knowledge-sharing agreement was signed on Tuesday between Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Singh Mann, who said 117 schools and mohalla clinics will be developed in the state recently won by AAP.

Mann said that education, health and power were a priority of his government and Punjab can learn from Delhi where a lot of work was done in these fields.

Delhi can also learn from Punjab about agriculture, he said.

Kejriwal said India will progress if every state starts learning from the good work done by others.

"It will be wrong to say that only we have done good work. There were several islands of excellence across the country but there were divisions of parties and states, and nothing was learnt from that," he said in a press conference held jointly with Mann.

The Punjab chief minister said that he visited the schools, hospitals and Mohalla Clinic of Delhi and his government will take these facilities to the next level in Punjab.

