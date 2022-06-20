Monsoon to reach Delhi around June 27, rain deficit to be compensated: IMD

-
ALSO READ
Southwest Monsoon arrives in Kerala three days ahead of scheduled date
Southwest monsoon advances; light to moderate rain likely in Mumbai: IMD
Crop-nourishing monsoon rains likely to pick up steam by mid-June: IMD
IMD predicts enhanced rainfall over east, central India till Jan 14
Southwest monsoon over entire country expected to be 'normal' in 2022: IMD
-
The southwest monsoon will reach Delhi around its usual date, June 27, and the rain deficit will be compensated for by June end, meteorologists said on Monday.
Pre-monsoon showers over the last three days have brought down the rain deficit in Delhi to 34 per cent and the maximum temperature to around 30 degrees Celsius.
On Sunday, the Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's base station, recorded a maximum temperature of 30.7 degrees Celsius, the lowest so far this month since June 17, 2013.
The city has gauged 23.8 mm of rain as against the normal of 36.3 mm since June 1, when the monsoon season starts. All of it came in the last four days.
A cyclonic circulation will come up over parts of West Bengal, north Odisha and adjoining Bangladesh in the next two to three days which will change the wind pattern in the Indo-Gangetic plains, said G P Sharma, president (meteorology), Skymet Weather.
"This cyclonic circulation will initiate the typical easterly flow which is crucial for the advance of the monsoon into northwest India. Delhi will get the first monsoon rains around the usual date, if not exactly June 27," he said.
Senior India Meteorological Department (IMD) scientist R K Jenamani said the monsoon is progressing normally and there is no forecast of a system which could stall its progress for now.
The IMD on Monday said the monsoon has further advanced into most parts of Madhya Pradesh, entire Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal, most parts of Jharkhand and Bihar, and some parts of southeast Uttar Pradesh.
It said on Thursday that the monsoon is likely to cover many parts of northwest India between June 23 and June 29.
Easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and western disturbances are predicted to bring light or moderate rainfall to the region during this period, it had said.
Last year, the IMD had forecast that the monsoon would arrive in Delhi nearly two weeks before its usual date. However, it reached the capital only on July 13, making it the most delayed in 19 years.
The monsoon had entered a "break" phase and there was virtually no progress from June 20 to July 8.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU