LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » India South Africa Series » News
PKL 9: Guman Singh, Jai Bhagwan shine as U Mumba register big victory
Business Standard

IND vs SA ODI: DMRC will extend timings of last trains on Oct 11

Delhi Metro will perform extra train trips by extending its last timing by about 30 to 45 minutes on all lines, barring the Airport Express line, to facilitate spectators

Topics
India vs South Africa | DMRC | Metro Rail

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Metro, Gurgaon metro
Photo: Shutterstock

Delhi Metro will perform extra train trips by extending its last timing by about 30 to 45 minutes on all lines, barring the Airport Express line, to facilitate spectators reach the Ferozshah Kotla Ground for a ODI match on Tuesday.

The stadium is adjacent to Delhi Gate and ITO metro stations on the Violet line that connects Kashmere Gate and Raja Nahar Singh stations.

"To facilitate spectators during the one-day international (ODI) cricket match between India and South Africa on October 11, the Delhi Metro has made minor changes in its last train timings on all lines (except Airport Express Line)," the DMRC said in a statement.

"In anticipation of the sudden rush expected at these nearby metro stations after the match is over, the Delhi Metro will be performing extra train trips (around 48) by extending its last train timings by about 30-45 minutes on all lines," the statement said.

It will enable spectators to reach their destinations smoothly by using the Metro, it added.

 

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on India vs South Africa

First Published: Mon, October 10 2022. 22:31 IST

`