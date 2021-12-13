Delhi ready to tackle Omicron threat, says CM Arvind Kejriwal

-
With cases of Omicron rising in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that the Union Territory government is prepared to impose restrictions if the need arises.
"We are ready to tackle the Omicron threat. If required, we will impose necessary restrictions. Currently, there is no such need to impose any restrictions...A decision on re-opening of schools will be taken after winter vacation for schools end," Kejriwal told the mediapersons at the launch of the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' initiative.
Talking about the reopening of the schools in Delhi, he said a decision would be taken after the end of winter vacation for schools.
Meanwhile, the 'Dilli Ki Yogshala' initiative launched today is set to begin from January 2022.
"Under this initiative, city residents (minimum group of 25) can give a missed call on the number 9013585858 to avail free services of a Yoga teacher provided by Delhi government," he stated.
Earlier on Saturday, Delhi reported its second case of the new COVID-19 variant Omicron, informed the Delhi Government.
A Zimbabwe returnee, who is fully vaccinated against COVID-19, tested positive for the variant in a genome sequencing report.
According to the Delhi Government, the travel history of the patient revealed that the person had also travelled to South Africa.
