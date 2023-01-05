JUST IN
Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Andamans; to review preparedness of ANC
Man who urinated on woman on Air India flight to be arrested: Delhi Police
Health workers facing Covid 'burnout', must address health concerns: Expert
Foreign universities will need UGC's nod to set up campuses in India
PM Modi urges panchayats to prepare action plan on water supply management
You can't insult me by saying Biryani is tiffin: Satya Nadella to ChatGPT
TEST STORY
Number of researchers low, states should bolster R&D: Science adviser
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut labels Adityanath's roadshow as 'political biz'
Water vision towards 2047 big contribution to Amrit Kaal, says PM Modi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Man who urinated on woman on Air India flight to be arrested: Delhi Police
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Andamans; to review preparedness of ANC

The defence minister expressed his desire to personally visit INS Baaz on Friday to oversee the station's capabilities to thwart challenges, the officials said

Topics
Defence minister | Rajnath Singh | Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Press Trust of India  |  Port Blair 

Rajnath Singh
Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive here on Thursday to review the operational preparedness of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), officials said.

On his two day visit, Singh will hold a high-level meeting with Lt Gen Ajai Singh, the 16th Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), to get a first-hand report of the overall operational situation, they said.

The Union minister is scheduled to arrive in Port Blair around 1.30 pm.

Singh's itinerary includes a military surveillance at Campbell Bay on Great Nicobar Island, where the naval air station INS Baaz is located.

The defence minister expressed his desire to personally visit INS Baaz on Friday to oversee the station's capabilities to thwart challenges, the officials said.

Singh will also be interacting with the troops deployed in and around the Islands.

He may announce some key development projects including extension of the runway at Car Nicobar, Campbell Bay and in Shibpur (North Andaman), which will further strengthen capabilities of the ANC, an official said.

The ANC is the first tri-service theatre command of the armed forces, which was established on October 8, 2001.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Defence minister

First Published: Thu, January 05 2023. 13:22 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU