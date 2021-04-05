Delhi records 3,548 fresh cases of Covid-19, 15 more deaths in a day

The national capital recorded 3,548 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Monday, while 15more people succumbed to the infection taking the death toll to 11,096, according to the health department.

The case positivity rate also rose to 5.54 per cent amid a massive surge in cases in the last few weeks.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Monday said as the city is reeling under the fourth wave of the pandemic and as such testing capacity has been ramped up and micro-containment zones being set up in areas where two or more cases are getting reported.

The number of cumulative cases on Monday stood at 6,79,962. Over 6.54 lakh patients have recovered from the disease.

had reported 4,033 cases and 21 deaths on Sunday. The city had recorded 3,567 cases on Saturday and 3,594 cases on Friday. On December 8, last year, the city had recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 on December 6.

According to the latest bulletin, 15 more people died due to the disease taking the toll to 11,096.

The number of active cases rose to 14,589 from 13,982 a day before.

A total of 64,003 tests, including 43,960 RT-PCR tests and 20,043 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.

The number of people under home isolation increased to 7,983 on Monday from 7,144 on Sunday, while the number of containment zones mounted to 3,090 from 2,917 a day before.