Karnataka reports over 5,000 new coronavirus cases, 32 fatalities

Karnataka clocked over 5,000 new
COVID-19 cases and 32 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 10.20 lakh and the toll to 12,657, the Health department said on Monday.
The day also saw 1,856 patients getting discharged after recovery.
Out of the 5,279 fresh cases reported on Monday, 3,728 cases were from Bengaluru Urban alone.
Cumulatively 10,20,434 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which includes 12,657 deaths and 9,65,275 discharges, the Health department said in a bulletin.
Out of 42,483 active cases, 42,138 patients are stable and in isolation at designated hospitals, while 345 are in Intensive Care Units.
Bengaluru Urban accounted for the most number of deaths (18), Mysuru 3, Kalaburagi 2 and one each from Ballari, Bidar, Haveri, Kolar, Mandya, Shivamogga, Tumakuru, Vijayapura and Yadgir.
Among the districts where the new cases were reported, Bengaluru Urban logged 3,728, Bidar 264, Kalaburagi 181, Mysuru 165, Tumakuru 139, followed by others.
Bengaluru Urban district topped the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,50,759, followed by Mysuru 56,689 and Ballari 40,046.
Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban headed the list with 4,15,309, followed by Mysuru 54,458 and Ballari 39,010.
A total of over 2,19,87,431 samples have been tested so far, out of which 97,829 were on Monday alone.
