Goa reports 247 new coronavirus cases, 2 fatalities took toll to 837

Goa on Monday reported 247 fresh
coronavirus positive cases and two fatalities, taking the tally to 59,315 and the toll to 837, a health official said.
With 142 people being discharged during the day, the count of recoveries in Goa has gone up to 56,298, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 2,180 active cases.
With 2,046 new tests, the number of samples tested so far in Goa has gone up to 5,55,457, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 59,315, new cases 247, death toll 837, discharged 56,298, active cases 2,180, samples tested till date 5,55,457.
