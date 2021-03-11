Delhi records 409 fresh Covid-19 cases, highest in over 2 months

-
ALSO READ
French coronavirus vaccine rollout slowed by focus on elderly, red tape
WHO panel to make recommendations on Moderna coronavirus vaccine
US to join global coronavirus vaccine programme: Anthony Fauci
World Coronavirus Dispatch: This Austrian region will become a vaccine lab
Ravi Shankar Prasad gets anti-coronavirus vaccine shot; pays Rs 250
-
Delhi recorded 409 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the highest single-day rise in nearly two months, while the positivity rate rose to 0.59 per cent, according to health department data.
The city's infection tally stands at 6,42,439, the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi Health Department stated.
The death toll rose to 10,934 with three more fatalities, it said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the city rose to 2,020 from 1,900 on Wednesday, while the positivity rate climbed to 0.59 from 0.52 per cent the previous day.
The total number of tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 69,810, including 42,187 RT-PCR tests and 25,623 rapid antigen tests, the bulletin said.
The number of people under home isolation climbed to 1,028 from 982 on Wednesday, it said, adding that over 6.29 lakh people have recovered from the infection till date.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU