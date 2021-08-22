Delhi records highest one-day rainfall for August in 14 years

-
Delhi recorded 138.8 mm rainfall on Saturday, with the weather department saying the one-day precipitation in the month of August was the highest in 14 years and ninth highest since 1961.
According to the meteorological department, the national capital had recorded the highest-ever one-day rainfall of 184 mm for the month of August on August 2, 1961.
Delhi received 138.8 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday -- the highest one-day precipitation for the month of August since 2007 -- it said.
The maximum temperature was recorded at 32.1 degrees Celsius on Saturday, one notch below the season's average.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average.
The humidity was recorded at 100 per cent.
The weatherman has predicted generally cloudy sky with light rain for Sunday. The maximum and minimum temperature will settle around 33 and 24 degrees Celsius respectively.
One cloud belt is passing across northern and central parts of Delhi leading to possibility of thunderstorm, lightning and light to moderate rainfall in the night, the department said.
The capital gauged an unusual 507.1 mm rainfall in July, which was nearly 141 per cent above normal. It was also the maximum rainfall recorded in July since 2003 and the second-highest ever.
Overall, Delhi has gauged 582.8 mm rainfall so far since June 1, when the monsoon season starts, against the normal of 295.6 mm -- an excess of 97 per cent.
The city witnessed 16 rainy days in July despite the monsoon arriving over two weeks after the usual date, making it the most-delayed in 19 years.
