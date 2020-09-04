JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

More than 615,000 people fined for Covid-19 rule violations in Rajasthan
Business Standard

Delhi records highest spike in 2 months with 2,914 new Covid-19 cases

On June 27, the city had recorded 2,948 cases, the highest single-day spike before September 3

Topics
Delhi | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Tests

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Coronavirus
Thirteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

The national capital recorded 2,914 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, the highest single-day spike in 69 days, taking tally to over 1.85 lakh, whilethe death toll jumped to 4,513, authoritiessaid.

This is the fourth successive day in September when over 2,000 new cases have been reported in a day.

Thirteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours,according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department.

On June 27, the city had recorded 2,948 cases, the highest single-day spike before September 3.

On Thursday, 19 deathswere reported while the count of daily cases was 2,737. On September 1-2, the fresh cases count stood at 2,312 and 2,509 respectively.

The tally of activecases on Friday rose to 18,842 from 17,692 theprevious day.

On June 23, the national capitalhad reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,500 on Thursday.

The bulletin on Friday said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 4,513 andthe total number of cases has climbed to 1,85,220.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, September 04 2020. 20:28 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU