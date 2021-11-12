Delhi records minimum temp of 12.6 degrees Celsius for second day in row

-
-
Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius on Friday, a notch below the normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The national capital recorded a maximum temperature of 27.4 degrees Celsius, which is also a notch below the season's average, the IMD said.
The minimum temperature recorded on Friday was the exact same of that registered on Thursday, and 12.6 degrees Celsius remains the city's lowest temperature so far this season, it said.
The relative humidity recorded at 5.30 pm was 69 per cent. The weatherman has predicted "moderate fog" in Delhi for Saturday.
According to the IMD, "very dense" fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres. In case of "dense" fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres, "moderate" 201 and 500 metres, and "shallow" 501 and 1,000 metres.
On Thursday, the national capital had also recorded its lowest maximum temperature so far this season at 25.4 degrees Celsius.
