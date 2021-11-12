Take back Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri, says NCP after her 'freedom' remarks

-
The NCP on Friday demanded the revocation of Padma Shri conferred on actor Kangana Ranaut for her controversial remarks on Independence and said she should be booked for insulting freedom fighters.
Taking a dig, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said the actor is talking too much after an excess dose of "Malana cream", a type of hashish that draws its name from Malana valley in Himachal Pradesh.
"We strongly condemn this statement, which has insulted lakhs of freedom fighters, those who have sacrificed their lives. From Gandhiji to other freedom fighters who waged a long battle for freedom, all have been insulted. We demand that her Padma Shri be revoked. She should be booked for insulting freedom fighters," Malik said.
Ranaut, at a recent event, said the Independence India obtained in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) and that the country truly became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.
