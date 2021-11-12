Take back Kangana Ranaut's Padma Shri, says NCP after her 'freedom' remarks

The NCP on Friday demanded the revocation of Padma Shri conferred on actor for her controversial remarks on and said she should be booked for insulting fighters.

Taking a dig, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said the actor is talking too much after an excess dose of "Malana cream", a type of hashish that draws its name from Malana valley in Himachal Pradesh.

"We strongly condemn this statement, which has insulted lakhs of fighters, those who have sacrificed their lives. From Gandhiji to other fighters who waged a long battle for freedom, all have been insulted. We demand that her Padma Shri be revoked. She should be booked for insulting freedom fighters," Malik said.

Ranaut, at a recent event, said the India obtained in 1947 was "bheek" (alms) and that the country truly became free in 2014, a reference to the BJP coming to power at the Centre under Narendra Modi.

