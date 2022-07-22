Delhi records minimum temperature at 27 deg C, IMD predicts light rainfall

-
The national capital is likely to witness a generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain on Friday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The minimum temperature was recorded at 27 degrees on Friday morning while the relative humidity around 8:30 am was recorded at 90 per cent, the weather office said.
The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees celsius.
"There will be a generally cloudy sky with moderate rains on Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 34 degrees Celsius," an IMD official said.
The IMD has also predicted light to moderate intensity rain over and adjoining areas of the National Capital Region.
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of NCR (Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Chhapraula, Noida, Dadri, Greater Noida) Barwala, Hansi, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Mahendargarh (Haryana)," IMD's Regional Weather Forecast And Warnings Centre (RWFC) tweeted.
"...Chandpur, Modinagar, Jattari, Khair, Iglas, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Tundla, Firozabad, Shikohabad (UP) Rajgarh (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," it added.
According to the IMD, the city received 0.3 per cent rainfall from 8.30 am on Thursday to 8.30 am on Friday.
The IMD has predicted "enhanced rainfall activity" over northwest India for two-three days.
The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was 52, the satisfactory category, at around 8.30 am, data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
