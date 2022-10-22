JUST IN
NCMC reviews preparedness for possible cyclonic storm over Bay of Bengal
Sunny morning in Delhi, national capital's air quality in 'poor' category
Cyclone likely to reach WB-Bangladesh coasts by Oct 25, skirt Odisha: IMD
Snowfall, rains in higher reaches of Kashmir bring in early winter
Indians think combating global warming is good economics: Report
84% of Indians say global warming is happening and can't be ignored
Delhi's air quality to turn 'very poor' ahead of Diwali, curbs imposed
Spotty policies, Ukraine war darken India's climate change targets
Scientists compile Cassini's solar occultation observations of Saturn rings
Air quality in national capital remains poor, no improvement likely
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Science and Environment
Plans to open medical college, hospital in each district in Bihar: Nitish
Business Standard

Delhi records minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius; air quality poor

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said

Topics
Indian Meteorological Department | Delhi weather | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pollution, Delhi pollution

Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 17.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal, on Saturday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The air quality in the national capital, however, continued to remain in the "poor" category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 260 at 9 am.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

According to the weather office, a clear sky is expected during the day.

The mercury is likely to touch a high of 32 degrees Celsius during the say, the IMD said.

The relative humidity was recorded at 83 per cent at 8.30 am.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Meteorological Department

First Published: Sat, October 22 2022. 11:33 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.