Delhi records over 3,500 Covid-19 cases for second day in a row, 10 deaths

Delhi recorded over 3,500 coronavirus cases for the second consecutive day on Saturday, while the positivity rate rose to 4.48 percent, according to the health department.
With the new infections, the number of cumulative cases rose to 6,72,381, while 10 more deaths took the toll to 11,060.
The city had reported 3,594 cases on Friday, the highest daily count this year.
The positivity rate rose to 4.48 percent from 4.11 per cent a day before, amid a massive surge in cases recorded over the past few weeks.
On December 3, the city had recorded 3,734 cases while on December 4 the count was 4,067, according to official data.
Delhi had reported 2,790 cases on Thursday, 1,819 on Wednesday, 992 on Tuesday, 1,904 cases on Monday and 1,881 cases on Sunday.
It had reported 1,558 cases on Saturday, 1,534 cases last Friday, 1,515 cases last Thursday, 1,254 cases a day before that and 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it had crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24.
The number of active cases rose to 12,647 from 11,994 a day before.
A total of 79,617 tests, including 57,296 RT-PCR tests, were conducted a day ago, the bulletin said.
The number of people under home isolation rose to 6,569 from 6,106 a day ago. The containment zones rose to 2,618 from 2,338 on Friday, it said.
The number of cumulative cases as on January 1 had stood at over 6.25 lakh and the total fatalities were 10,557.
The number of daily cases had started to come down in February.
On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 cases was recorded.
However, the daily cases began to rise again in March and have been steadily increasing since then.
