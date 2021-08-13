Delhi records zero Covid death, ninth time since onset of second wave

No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in on Friday, the third consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 50 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

This is the ninth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12 no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.

On Friday, 50 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.

On Thursday, the city had registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to the official figures.

On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.

