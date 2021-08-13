Delhi records zero Covid death, ninth time since onset of second wave

-
ALSO READ
Cannot be at ease till positivity rate drops below 5 pc: Satyendar Jain
Delhi records 338 deaths; positivity rate below 30%: Health department
Delhi reports 62 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 0.09%
Delhi records 67 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths in a day; positivity rate 0.09%
Kerala to extend TPR-based restrictions, relaxation in low positivity areas
-
No death due to COVID-19 was recorded in Delhi on Friday, the third consecutive day when the daily fatality count was nil, while 50 fresh cases were reported with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.
This is the ninth time, since the starting of the second wave of the pandemic in the national capital that zero fatality has been logged in a day.
On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11 and August 12 no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.
On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.
The second wave swept the city during the April-May period.
On Friday, 50 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent, according to the latest bulletin.
On Thursday, the city had registered 49 cases and zero fatality, while the positivity rate stood at 0.07 per cent, according to the official figures.
On Wednesday, the city recorded 37 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU