Delhi reels under heatwave, minimum temperature settles at 25.8 deg C

The minimum temperature in Delhi settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius, a notch above the season's average, on Sunday as the national capital continued to reel under heatwave conditions, the India Meteorological Department said.
According to the IMD, the maximum temperature in the national capital is expected to touch 43 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
Relative humidity was recorded at 61 per cent.
The weatherman has forecast partly cloudy sky with the possibility of thunder development and heatwave conditions at isolated places.
Heatwave conditions are expected to continue over Delhi and adjacent regions for the next three days, whereas dust storm or thunderstorms are expected in isolated places over Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi between May 2 and May 4, an IMD bulletin said.
According to the IMD, Delhi recorded its second hottest April in 72 years with a monthly average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees Celsius. The city's normal monthly average temperature in April is 36.30 degrees Celsius.
In 2010, Delhi had logged an average monthly maximum temperature of 40.4 degrees Celsius.
The national capital experienced three prolonged heatwaves this month in the absence of periodic light rainfall and thundershowers which typify this time of the year due to lack of active western disturbances.
It recorded a monthly average maximum temperature of 37.30 degrees Celsius in April last year, 35.30 degrees Celsius in 2020, and 37.30 degrees Celsius in 2019.
