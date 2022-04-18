Delhi may witness heatwave conditions during day; max temp at 42 degrees

-
ALSO READ
Heatwave spell in Delhi peaks before easing, mercury rises to 42.6 deg C
Heatwave in parts of Delhi, no relief likely soon, says IMD
Heatwave to tighten its grip on Delhi; no relief for next 6 days, says IMD
Heat wave conditions to continue in northwest, west, central India: IMD
Spell of heatwave ends in northwest, temperature to drop 2-3 degrees: IMD
-
The national capital is likely to witness heatwave conditions during the day, with the maximum temperature settling around 42 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.
The minimum temperature in the city was recorded at 22.5 degrees Celsius, one notch higher than the season's normal, the IMD said.
"Heatwave conditions in isolated pockets very likely to prevail over Punjab, Haryana-Delhi, south Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand during 18th-19th," the IMD said in a bulletin.
The relative humidity in the city at 8.30 am was 52 per cent.
The Air Quality Index (AQI) around 9 am was 252, according to data recorded by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU