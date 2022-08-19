JUST IN
Delhi logs 1,417 Covid-19 cases, three deaths; positivity rate at 7.53%

New Delhi 

Delhi on Friday recorded 1,417 fresh COVID-19 cases, with a reduced positivity rate of 7.53 per cent and three fatalities due to the viral disease, according to data shared by the city health department.

With this, Delhi's case count went up to 19,91,772 and the death toll to 26,411, according to the latest bulletin.

Delhi on Thursday had recorded 1,964 fresh COVID-19 cases with a test positivity rate of 9.42 per cent, and eight deaths.

The fresh cases came out of 18,829 tests conducted the previous day, the bulletin said.

Eight fatalities and 1,652 cases of Covid were logged on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 9.92 per cent. It had come down to below 10 per cent after more than a fortnight.

The capital had on Tuesday reported 917 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 19.20 per cent and three deaths due to the infection.

On Monday, the city had logged 1,227 cases with a positivity rate of 14.57 per cent, while eight people died due to the disease. Before this, the city logged more than 2,000 cases daily for 12 consecutive days.

Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent and five fatalities. A day before, it logged nine deaths due to COVID-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.

Last Friday, the city saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.

The national capital recorded 12 deaths due to COVID-19 on February 13.

First Published: Fri, August 19 2022. 22:15 IST

