Delhi reports 134 dengue cases this year, 23 in June; zero deaths so far

-
ALSO READ
'Horror houses': Women's panel finds syringes, drugs in MCD-run schools
MCD polls in April 2022: SEC announces de-reservation of old wards
Congress accuses BJP, AAP of trying to postpone MCD polls fearing defeat
Rename MCD bill as Kejriwal-phobia bill, says AAP MP Sanjay Singh
MCD officials near ITO graveyard with bulldozer for anti-encroachment drive
-
A total of 134 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital so far this year, according to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) data released on Monday.
The national capital recorded 23 dengue cases in January, 16 in February, 22 in March, 20 in April and 30 in May, and 23 cases of dengue were reported this month till June 25.
According to the report released by the Anti Malaria Operations (HQ), till June 25 no deaths have been reported this year due to due to the disease.
Last year, 9,613 dengue cases were recorded in the national capital, which was the highest number in the last five years.
Further, 4,431 cases were reported in 2016 and 4,726 cases in 2017, while in 2018 the cases sharply dropped to 2,798 cases and 2,036 cases were registered in 2019.
In 2020, the infections dropped nearly by 50 per cent as a total of 1,072 infections were reported last year, the lowest in the period ranging from 2016-2021.
Meanwhile, last year, 23 deaths were reported in the city, which was the highest since 2016.
In 2017 and 2016, a total of 10 people had died in the city reported. In the years that followed, four, two and one death was reported in 2018, 2019 and 2020, respectively.
The national capital also reported 24 cases of malaria and eight cases of chikungunya so far this year.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU