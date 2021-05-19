Delhi reports 3,846 new Covid-19 cases, 235 deaths in last 24 hours

-
The national capital continued to witness a decline in the Covid-19 cases with 3,846 fresh cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Delhi government.
The metropolitan city recorded 9,427 recoveries from the infection and 235 related deaths during the same period.
According to the state health bulletin, 66,573 tests were conducted over the last 24 hours out of which 46,785 were RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 19,788 were rapid antigen tests.
Delhi's active caseload stands at 45,047, taking the cumulative positive cases to 14,06,719 in the national capital. A total of 13,39,326 people have recovered from the virus so far while 22,346 Covid-infected patients succumbed to death.
The cumulative positivity rate is 7.61 per cent for Delhi while the case fatality rate is 1.59 per cent.
Meanwhile, 1,05,540 were vaccinated in the last 24 hours in the national capital. From these, 88,494 were first dose beneficiaries and 17,046 were second dose beneficiaries.
