HC asks Delhi govt about black fungus medicine stocks, hearing on May 20

The on Wednesday asked the Delhi Government to inform it about the stocks of the medicine used for the treatment of Black Fungus.

A division bench of Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Jasmeet Singh asked the Delhi Government to give its response tomorrow on the stocks of the Amphotericin B drug and how they planned to distribute it.

The court's queries came after it was informed by petitioner and advocate Rakesh Malhotra that there is a shortage in the supply of medicines used to treat Black Fungus - a new issue in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

The court also asked how there can suddenly be a shortage in supply when the drug is being manufactured locally and remarked that this cannot be a case of artificial shortage.

The Court has listed the matter for further hearing tomorrow.

Senior Advocate Rahul Mehra, appearing for the Delhi Government said that this issue is part of amicus note. It has been requisitioned from the Centre and there is a committee which meets twice a day, submitted to Rahul Mehra and said that he will come back tomorrow.

