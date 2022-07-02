Delhi reports 678 new Covid-19 cases, 2 deaths; positivity rate at 3.98%

-
Delhi on Saturday recorded 678 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 3.98 per cent, while two more people succumbed to the viral disease, according to data shared by the health department here.
Delhi on Friday had logged 813 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.30 per cent, and three fatalities.
This is the third consecutive day when the daily case count is less than 1,000.
With these fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload climbed to 19,36,365 and the death toll increased to 26,266, the health department bulletin said.
The fresh cases on Saturday came out of 17,037 tests conducted the previous day, it said.
Delhi on Thursday had reported 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 4.45 per cent and zero death.
The city recorded 1,109 cases on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 5.87 per cent and one death.
On Tuesday, the capital logged 874 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 5.18 per cent and four deaths.
Of the 9,498 beds for COVID-19 patients in Delhi hospitals, only 224 were occupied on Saturday, down from 239 a day ago. Beds at Covid care centres and Covid health centres are lying vacant, the bulletin said.
The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 3,410, down from 3,703 a day ago. As many as 2,534 patients are under home isolation, it said.
There are 385 containment zones in Delhi, it added.
Delhi has reported a few cases of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of Omicron, which are highly transmissible, but experts have said there is no need to panic as they don't cause severe infection.
The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi had touched the record high of 28,867 on January 13 during the third wave of the pandemic. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.
