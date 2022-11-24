Delhi: Ring Road traffic to be hit for 11 mths due to flyover construction

-
ALSO READ
Injured MBBS student to be airlifted from B'desh to AIIMS: J-K BJP chief
Pak-based LeT behind series of explosions in J-K's Rajouri; two arrested
Attack on Army camp in Rajouri: 2 terrorists killed, 5 soldiers injured
Terrorist nabbed on LoC in J&K's Rajouri identified as Lashkar 'Fidayeen'
Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Rajouri, 2 suspected terrorists killed
-
Vehicular movement will be affected on the Ring Road between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh in Delhi for around 11 months due to construction of an elevated road, police said on Thursday.
The Delhi Police issued the traffic advisory, asking people to avoid these stretches.
"Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx. 11 months," it tweeted.
It is due to construction of an elevated road from New Moti Nagar flyover to the ESI Hospital, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:45 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU