Delhi: Ring Road traffic to be hit for 11 mths due to flyover construction

Vehicular movement will be affected on the Ring Road between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh in for around 11 months due to construction of an elevated road, police said on Thursday.

The Police issued the traffic advisory, asking people to avoid these stretches.

"Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx. 11 months," it tweeted.

It is due to construction of an elevated road from New Moti Nagar to the ESI Hospital, it added.

