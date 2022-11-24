JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi: Ring Road traffic to be hit for 11 mths due to flyover construction

Vehicular movement will be affected on the Ring Road between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh in Delhi for 11 months due to the construction of an elevated road, police said

Topics
Delhi | flyover

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Construction
Representational image

Vehicular movement will be affected on the Ring Road between Rajouri Garden and Punjabi Bagh in Delhi for around 11 months due to construction of an elevated road, police said on Thursday.

The Delhi Police issued the traffic advisory, asking people to avoid these stretches.

"Traffic will remain affected on Ring Road in both the carriageways from Rajouri Garden towards Punjabi Bagh & vice-versa for approx. 11 months," it tweeted.

It is due to construction of an elevated road from New Moti Nagar flyover to the ESI Hospital, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:45 IST

