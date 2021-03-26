US says its India partnership will help optimise world's natural resources

-
ALSO READ
First launch since lockdown: PSLV-C49 with earth observation satellite
Pixxel to launch remote-sensing satellite on Isro rocket in early 2021
US: NASA names Indian American Bhavya Lal as acting chief of staff
After building ties with Brazil, Aus, ISRO eyes new opportunity with Italy
NISAR satellite: Isro ready with a radar to observe Earth with Nasa
-
Noting the importance of a joint Earth-observing mission between NASA and ISRO, the US State Department on Thursday said the "steller" partnership between the two countries, will help optimise management of the world's natural resources and enhance disaster preparedness.
"Thrilled with NASA and ISRO collaborating together on satellites. This stellar US-India partnership will help optimise management of the world's natural resources and enhance disaster preparedness. India recently shipped critical components to the US to support the NISAR mission," said Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, US State Department.
NISAR is a joint Earth-observing mission between the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) with the goal to make global measurements of the causes and consequences of land surface changes using advanced radar imaging.
While NASA is also providing the radar reflector antenna, the deployable boom, a high-rate communication subsystem for science data, GPS receivers, a solid-state recorder, and payload data subsystem, ISRO is providing the spacecraft bus, the S-band SAR, the launch vehicle, and associated launch services and satellite mission operations.
An SUV-size Earth satellite that will be equipped with the largest reflector antenna ever is taking shape in the cleanroom at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California.
"By tracking subtle changes in Earth's surface, it will spot warning signs of imminent volcanic eruptions, help to monitor groundwater supplies, track the melt rate of ice sheets tied to sea-level rise, and observe shifts in the distribution of vegetation around the world," according to NASA.
NISAR will detect movements of the planet's surface as small as 0.4 inches (a centimeter) over areas about the size of half a tennis court.
Launching no earlier than 2022, the satellite will scan the entire globe every 12 days over the course of its three-year primary mission, imaging the Earth's land, ice sheets, and sea ice on every orbit, NASA said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU