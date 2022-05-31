Delhi's air quality in May poorest for the month in three years: CPCB data

-
Delhi's air quality in May this year was the poorest for the month in the last three years, according to the Central Pollution Control Board data.
Experts attributed the poor air quality to the lack of rainfall in the first half of the month.
The city received just 1.4 mm of rainfall from May 1 to May 20, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Delhi recorded an average air quality index (AQI) of 212 this year as against 144 in 2021 and 143 in 2020.
It saw 21 days of "poor" air quality in 2022 as compared to three in 2021 and just two in 2020.
The capital had only one day of "satisfactory" air quality this time as against six in 2021 and four in 2020.
"Moderate" air quality days also dipped to nine as compared to 22 such days last year.
An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe', while the AQI above 500 falls in the 'severe plus' category.
