Air quality in Delhi slightly improves, moves to 'poor' category

-
ALSO READ
Delhi's air quality improves to 'poor' category, AQI drops to 280
What is Air Quality Index? What does it tell about the condition of air?
Delhi's AQI at 'very poor', residents concerned about rising health risks
Delhi's AQI dips to 396 on Tuesday, remains in 'very poor' category
Noida air in 'severe' category with AQI at 414, Gurugram 'very poor'
-
The air quality in the national capital has improved to the 'poor' quality on Sunday with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 290.
According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the concentrations of PM 2.5 and PM 10 stood at 117 in the 'poor' and 193 in the 'moderate' category respectively.
Meanwhile, the air quality in the NCR region like Noida and Gurugram are in the 'poor' and 'very poor' category respectively.
The AQI in Noida stands at 283, while AQI in Gurugram stands at 308.
As per the government agencies, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
After a review meeting earlier this week, the Delhi government has extended the ban on the entry of non-essential trucks in the national capital till further orders.
However, the schools in the national capital reopened Delhi for classes 6 onwards from Saturday after the Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) allowed the resumption of physical classes.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU