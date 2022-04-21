India-first Google Search air quality feature now available in US

-
ALSO READ
Google Search to help people get to original source of trending story
Search engine DuckDuckGo working on privacy-focused desktop browser
Google misuses attorney-client privilege to hide documents: US Justice Dept
Google Search reveals the jobs people want amid Covid
Google confirms that it is planning to add 6 new games on Stadia: Report
-
Google has expanded its feature to give detailed information about air quality to help people avoid pollution in the US.
First rolled out in India last November, the feature allows users to search "air pollution near me" and related queries.
According to TechCrunch, users can now search for queries like "air quality in Brooklyn" or "air quality in Boston" to get information for a location that is different from their current location.
"We're always working on new ways to connect people with helpful information when they come to Google," a spokesperson from the company said in a statement on Wednesday.
"We continue to explore ways to make authoritative information on a range of sustainability and environmental topics readily accessible and look forward to sharing more in this space soon," the spokesperson was quoted as saying in the report.
The new feature joins a series of updates to Search that Google has launched over the past few months, mentioned in a report.
Last year, Google allowed users to find real-time information about the air quality in their area in India, with the help from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).
Earlier this month, Google had announced to add a new "highly cited" label to Search results to help users find the original source of a trending story.
--IANS
vu/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU