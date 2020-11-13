Delhi's air quality in 'very poor' category ahead of Diwali festivities

-
ALSO READ
Delhi: People's health at risk as AQI deteriorates to 'severe' category
Visibility reduces as air quality turns 'severe' in parts of Delhi
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category, AIQ recorded at 254
Delhi air quality continues to be 'very poor', likely to improve on Oct 26
Delhi's pollution levels worsen, air quality still in 'poor' category
-
With the festive weekend around the corner, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was in 'very poor' category, as per the data released by System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Friday.
According to SAFAR, the overall AQI in Delhi was at 326 today morning.
As per Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality was in 'very poor' category at Okhla Phase-2 area.
A young athlete living near Okhla said, "Being an athlete, it gets very difficult for me to practice my profession as continuous depletion of air quality hampers my respiratory system."
Meanwhile, the air quality near the Welcome Metro Station at Shahadara also entered the 'very poor' category.
On November 11, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar expressed hope that the newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality would reduce pollution in Delhi.
Javadekar further said, "I am hopeful that the Commission for Air Quality Management will reduce pollution further. We have also invested Rs 85,000 crore in implementing the BS-VI standard - with BS-VI engine and fuel, pollution can be reduced by 70 per cent. The number of trucks entering Delhi has also reduced by 50,000.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU