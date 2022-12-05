JUST IN
Visiting India is like visiting sixth of world: German foreign minister
'Delhi-Rome direct flight to boost connectivity between India, Italy'
'Andhra Pradesh land of honours, heritage and culture:' President Murmu
It's time to take Pak-occupied Kashmir back: Congress leader Harish Rawat
Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra begins in Congress-ruled Rajasthan
Bypolls: Voting underway in Mainpuri, 6 assembly constituencies in 5 states
Gujarat polls phase 2 underway, PM Modi to vote in Ahmedabad today
Climate issues, economic growth solutions sought from India G20 presidency
Top Headlines: Tax benefits to SEZs, Parliament's winter session and more
Latest news LIVE: PM Modi votes in second and final phase of Gujarat polls
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Visiting India is like visiting sixth of world: German foreign minister
Business Standard

Delhi's air quality shows marginal improvement, AQI stands at 363

As pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work

Topics
Delhi air quality | air pollution

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

A day after entering the "severe" category, Delhi's air quality showed a marginal improvement as it came under the "very poor category" on Monday morning.

Delhi's air quality index (AQI) read 363 at 8.10 am.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

As pollution levels in the national capital shot up on Sunday, the Centre's air quality panel directed authorities in the Delhi-NCR to ban non-essential construction work in the region under stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Delhi's 24-hour average AQI stood at 407 at 4 pm on Sunday. The city air quality was last classified in the "severe" category on November 4, when the AQI was 447.

The minimum temperature on Monday was 7.6 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 95 per cent.

The weather office has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle at 26 degrees Celsius.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Delhi air quality

First Published: Mon, December 05 2022. 11:08 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.