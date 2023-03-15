JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi's AQI falls to poor category, maximum temperature at 34 degrees: IMD

Partly cloudy sky is expected during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, it forecast

Topics
Delhi | air pollution | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Pollution, Delhi pollution
The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 86 per cent, the IMD bulletin said.

The air quality in Delhi slipped to "poor" category on Wednesday while the city's minimum temperature settled at 16.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

Partly cloudy sky is expected during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, it forecast.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 202, which falls in the "poor"category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The AQI of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (150) category around 9 am on Tuesday, showed data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

First Published: Wed, March 15 2023. 12:02 IST

