Delhi's AQI falls to poor category, maximum temperature at 34 degrees: IMD

The air quality in slipped to "poor" category on Wednesday while the city's minimum temperature settled at 16.3 degrees Celsius, one notch above the season's average, according to an Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) bulletin.

Partly cloudy sky is expected during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to hover around 34 degrees Celsius, it forecast.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 9 am stood at 202, which falls in the "poor"category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 86 per cent, the bulletin said.

The AQI of was recorded in the moderate (150) category around 9 am on Tuesday, showed data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

