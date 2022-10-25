Delhi's maximum temperature settles at 30.7 deg C, AQI 'very poor'

While the maximum temperature in the national capital dropped by a notch and settled at 30.7 degree Celsius on Tuesday, its minimum temperature was recorded at 14 degrees Celsius -- two notches below the season's average.

The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 65 per cent and 49 per cent in the evening, according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) data.

The weather office had forecast clear skies during the day, with the maximum temperature expected to settle around 31 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the city's air quality on the morning after Diwali stood in the 'very poor' category with its Air Quality Index (AQI) being recorded at 326 at 9.15 am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

It dropped to 312 at 4.10 pm.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

Delhi's AQI had slipped into the 'very poor' category on Monday itself amid increased stubble burning, bursting of firecrackers in many areas and moderately unfavourable meteorological conditions which allowed accumulation of pollutants.

The maximum temperature on Monday was recorded at 31.2 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, whereas the minimum stood at 14.5 degrees Celsius, two notches down.

