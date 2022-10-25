Centre, state govt trying to find solution to erosion problem: Sonowal

Union minister on Tuesday said the Centre, along with government, is trying to find a pragmatic and sustainable solution to the state's flood and erosion problems.

Sonowal, the Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, said this during his visit to several erosion affected areas of his home district Dibrugarh in .

He made enquiries with the common people about the losses incurred due to of the erosion, especially by Brahmaputra and Dibru rivers. The minister visited Pukhurijaan, Balijaan, Bindhakota, Bornamghorstholi, Gereki Nepali and other affected areas, an official statement said.

"To find a pragmatic and sustainable solution to Assam's flood and erosion woes, the Union and state governments are working together under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," he said.

The minister said the government is giving special emphasis on creating a scientific solution to prevent erosion in the state.

He said erosion resistant embankment between Guijaan and Maaijan in Dibrugarh is being worked out to prevent any future occurrence of erosion in the area.

"We believe that this project will bring in much required relief to the people residing on the banks of rivers, especially in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts. I am confident that the financial assistance of Rs 110 crore provided by the Modi government to tackle the flood and erosion problems of Dinjaan, Pukhurijaan, Guuijaan and other adjoining areas, will bring in much required relief to the people," he said.

The minister discussed about corrective steps being taken in view of the reported loss of livestock and farm stock in these areas.

Sonowal was accompanied by Chabua MLA Ponakan Baruah, chairman of the Tourism Development Corporation Rituparna Baruah, and vice-chairman of the Assam State Housing Board Subhash Dutta, among others, the statement said.

