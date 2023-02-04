JUST IN
Business Standard

Delhi's minimum temperature at 9 deg C, air quality poor with AQI at 233

The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during day time while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degree Celsius

Topics
Delhi winter | air pollution | Delhi air quality

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi winters, cold wave
A man warms himself with a bonfire on a cold and foggy winter morning, in New Delhi (PTI Photo/Sachin Saini)

The national capital on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 9 degrees Celsius, a notch above season's average, the India Meteorological Department said.

The weatherman has predicted strong surface winds during day time while the maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degree Celsius.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 81 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) was recorded at 233 at 9 am, which is in the poor category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, February 04 2023. 10:22 IST

