Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab cabinet nod to scheme to train teachers abroad

The Cabinet on Friday gave its nod to the implementation of a scheme for training of teachers abroad.

Under this scheme, the Department of School Education will send a batch of 36 principals to the Principals Academy in Singapore and 30 principals to the Institute of Education, an autonomous institute of the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, in FY 2022-23, according to an official statement.

"The training will expose them to state-of-the-art teaching practices, leadership skills, creation of teaching-learning materials and audio-visual technology," it said.

"It will be helpful to obtain objectives of education in the post-pandemic world, essentials of strategic management, shaping school culture, building teachers' professional capital, curriculum leadership, mentoring, and lesson observation skills, innovation in teaching and learning and effective communication," the statement added.

The Cabinet met here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister .

It also gave a go-ahead to the implementation of a state scheme to upgrade government schools into 'Schools of Eminence'.

These Schools of Eminence will serve as centres of excellence equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, the statement said, adding that in the initial phase, the scheme will be implemented in 117 schools.

The Cabinet also approved Rs 74.75 crore to the executing agency concerned for the remaining construction work of the Shahpur Kandi Dam Project.

It also gave its approval to sending the case of special remission to convicts confined in prisons of in the second phase to commemorate the 75th Independence Day.

"Similarly, green signal was also given for sending the cases for seeking premature release of life convicts confined in the jails of state. After the nod of Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution of India, these special remission/premature release cases will be submitted to the Punjab governor under Article 161 of the Indian constitution," it said.

