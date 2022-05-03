Delhi's peak power demand touches 6,194 MW, highest in first week of May

-
Delhi saw a peak power demand of 6,194 MW on Monday, the highest demand ever recorded in the first week of May, as the people of the city battled heatwave conditions.
The national capital had also seen record peak power demand last month. Delhi saw a peak of 6,197 MW, an all-time high for the month of April ever.
The national capital's peak power demand clocked 6,194 MW at 3:34 pm on Monday.
The intense heatwave in the past few weeks across several parts of northwest and central India has led to increased power demand.
The peak power demand in the country touched an all-time high of 207,111 MW on April 29.
